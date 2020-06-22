UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia's Interim President Anez Agrees To Hold General Election On September 6

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Bolivia's Interim President Anez Agrees to Hold General Election on September 6

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez said on Monday she would sign the legislation scheduling the general election for September 6 under pressure from other candidates, refuting accusations of stalling the process for the sake of retaining power.

"The country is plagued by the pandemic, but many politicians and other people keep calling for holding the election as soon as possible. Dear citizens, I am going to sign the law on holding the election on September 6," Anez said in a video address that she posted on Twitter.

Anez, who has already proposed postponing the vote, rejected her opponents' claims of stalling the electoral process, once again pointing to the dangers stemming from mass gatherings.

The interim president called on key candidates ” ex-President Evo Morales, Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism, and ex-President Carlos Mesa ” to assume the responsibility for holding the general election amid the pandemic.

Anez stressed she had not received any scientific rationale proving that the vote may be held.

On the night into May 1, the upper house of the Bolivian parliament passed a bill, under which the election should be held no later than August 2. However, Anez ” opposition deputy speaker of the lower house, who assumed power after Morales and other top politicians resigned under pressure from the military ” refused to sign the legislation into law, stressing that the vote could put the Bolivian people's health at risk. In early June, Bolivia's Electoral Court ordered that the election be delayed to September 6 due to the pandemic, which claimed over 700 lives in the country.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Twitter Mesa Bolivia May June August September From Top Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

10 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

10 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

12 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.