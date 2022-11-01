UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Bolsonaro Meets With Military Aides After Losing Election

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had a meeting with his military advisers and several high-ranking officials on Tuesday, publicly remaining silent about his defeat in the presidential election, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday

On October 30, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of the presidential election by a small margin. The incumbent president has not made any public statements for over 36 hours now, thereby breaking the tradition of congratulating a victorious opponent after the results are finalized.

Bolsonaro met with military advisers, Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, Attorney General Bruno Bianco, Air Force Commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. and ex-Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto at the official presidential residence in Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, the Globo newspaper reported.

The Superior Electoral Court declared Lula's victory on Sunday. Several world leaders including heads of Russia, the United States, Argentina and Germany have already congratulated the president-elect on his victory.

