Open Menu

Traders Demand Arrest Of Mobile Snatchers Roaming In Jamshoro Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets

A mobile phone snatcher caught by a shopkeeper and his associates in the mobile phone market in Jamshoro district on Friday escaped from custody

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A mobile phone snatcher caught by a shopkeeper and his associates in the mobile phone market in Jamshoro district on Friday escaped from custody.

The traders handed over the suspect but he managed to escape from the police custody. The traders demanded the district police to arrest the mobile snatchers roaming in the Jamshoro markets.

The shop owner Sanwal Junejo informed the media that the traders captured an unknown outlaw when he came to their shop to sell some mobile phones.

Junejo told that he along with Waheed Magsi and Sujawal Khushk was returning from Hyderabad after purchasing some mobile phones from the mobile market last week when three unknown snatchers cornered them at gunpoint near Kotri barrage and took away their phones and cash.

The complaint was lodged with the police, he told. He claimed that one of three suspects turned up in the market on Friday to sell a phone which was snatched from him. According to him, they caught the suspect and informed the police about the matter. However, he and other traders lamented that the police could not stop an unknown suspect from escaping once he was handed over to police custody.

The traders demanded the district police to immediately arrest the suspect. The traders also shared video and still images of the suspect with the police.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Police Mobile Hyderabad Jamshoro Sujawal Kotri Market Media From

Recent Stories

4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan s ..

4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government

21 seconds ago
 Military spending pushes Russian economic growth u ..

Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

23 seconds ago
 AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of recons ..

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..

35 minutes ago
 Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recogni ..

Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date

35 minutes ago
 For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ri ..

For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away

35 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif

35 minutes ago
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textil ..

Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

35 minutes ago
 LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

40 minutes ago
 Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

40 minutes ago
 Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

40 minutes ago
 CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in ..

CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department

35 minutes ago
 Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inv ..

Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan