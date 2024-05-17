Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets

A mobile phone snatcher caught by a shopkeeper and his associates in the mobile phone market in Jamshoro district on Friday escaped from custody

The traders handed over the suspect but he managed to escape from the police custody. The traders demanded the district police to arrest the mobile snatchers roaming in the Jamshoro markets.

The shop owner Sanwal Junejo informed the media that the traders captured an unknown outlaw when he came to their shop to sell some mobile phones.

Junejo told that he along with Waheed Magsi and Sujawal Khushk was returning from Hyderabad after purchasing some mobile phones from the mobile market last week when three unknown snatchers cornered them at gunpoint near Kotri barrage and took away their phones and cash.

The complaint was lodged with the police, he told. He claimed that one of three suspects turned up in the market on Friday to sell a phone which was snatched from him. According to him, they caught the suspect and informed the police about the matter. However, he and other traders lamented that the police could not stop an unknown suspect from escaping once he was handed over to police custody.

The traders demanded the district police to immediately arrest the suspect. The traders also shared video and still images of the suspect with the police.

