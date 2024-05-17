Traders Demand Arrest Of Mobile Snatchers Roaming In Jamshoro Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 10:49 PM
A mobile phone snatcher caught by a shopkeeper and his associates in the mobile phone market in Jamshoro district on Friday escaped from custody
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A mobile phone snatcher caught by a shopkeeper and his associates in the mobile phone market in Jamshoro district on Friday escaped from custody.
The traders handed over the suspect but he managed to escape from the police custody. The traders demanded the district police to arrest the mobile snatchers roaming in the Jamshoro markets.
The shop owner Sanwal Junejo informed the media that the traders captured an unknown outlaw when he came to their shop to sell some mobile phones.
Junejo told that he along with Waheed Magsi and Sujawal Khushk was returning from Hyderabad after purchasing some mobile phones from the mobile market last week when three unknown snatchers cornered them at gunpoint near Kotri barrage and took away their phones and cash.
The complaint was lodged with the police, he told. He claimed that one of three suspects turned up in the market on Friday to sell a phone which was snatched from him. According to him, they caught the suspect and informed the police about the matter. However, he and other traders lamented that the police could not stop an unknown suspect from escaping once he was handed over to police custody.
The traders demanded the district police to immediately arrest the suspect. The traders also shared video and still images of the suspect with the police.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government
Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department
Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation work in 2005 earthquak ..35 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif35 minutes ago
-
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC40 minutes ago
-
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar40 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department35 minutes ago
-
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates35 minutes ago
-
Director Foreign Service Institute of Ghana calls on Foreign Secretary35 minutes ago
-
KP govt gives final touch to ADP for FY 2024-2535 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates new Prime Minister of Singapore35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj pilgrims58 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments58 minutes ago