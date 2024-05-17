Supreme Court Justice Faces Recusal Calls Over Inverted US Flag
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM
A US Supreme Court justice faced calls on Friday to recuse himself from cases involving Donald Trump after an inverted American flag -- a symbol of the former president's false election fraud claims -- was flown outside his home
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A US Supreme Court justice faced calls on Friday to recuse himself from cases involving Donald Trump after an inverted American flag -- a symbol of the former president's false election fraud claims -- was flown outside his home.
A January 2021 photograph of the upside-down flag outside the Alexandria, Virginia house of archconservative Justice Samuel Alito was published by The New York Times on Thursday.
The report has intensified scrutiny of the conservative-dominated nation's highest court as it prepares to rule on the scope of the former president's immunity from prosecution.
In a statement to the newspaper, the 74-year-old Alito said he "had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag," which was displayed in the weeks following the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters.
Alito, who was appointed by former Republican president George W. Bush, said the flag was "briefly" flown by his wife "in response to a neighbor's use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs."
Another staunch conservative justice, Clarence Thomas, has also been the target of recusal demands because of his wife's involvement with efforts to block Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
Thomas, 75, the longest-serving justice on the court, has refused to step aside from Trump-related cases and recently described the nation's capital as an "awful place" full of "nastiness" and "lies."
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Alito should "recuse himself immediately from cases related to the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection."
"Flying an upside-down American flag -- a symbol of the so-called 'Stop the Steal' movement -- clearly creates the appearance of bias," Durbin said.
"The Court is in an ethical crisis of its own making, and Justice Alito and the rest of the Court should be doing everything in their power to regain public trust," Durbin said.
"Supreme Court justices should be held to the highest ethical standards, not the lowest.
"
- 'Beyond disturbed' -
Another Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal of New Jersey, told MSNBC the flag report left him "beyond disturbed."
Blumenthal said Chief Justice John Roberts "has to tell these two justices that they have no business sitting on" the Trump cases.
The Supreme Court heard Trump's claim on April 25 that as a former president, he is immune from criminal prosecution.
Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 on charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 election, but the case has been on hold pending a ruling by the Supreme Court on the immunity question.
A ruling is expected by the end of June or early July but it is unlikely that a trial can take place before November, when the 77-year-old Trump is expected to take on the 81-year-old Biden in a rematch of their 2020 White House race.
The Supreme Court adopted an ethics code in November of last year following a series of scandals over lavish gifts and luxury vacations received by Thomas and Alito, both of whom have denied any impropriety.
The nine members of the court, three of whom were appointed by Trump, are the only Federal judges not explicitly subject to ethical oversight, and pressure had been mounting from Senate Democrats for them to adopt a set of standards.
The nine-page Code of Conduct, which was signed by all nine justices, requires them to "uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary" and "avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities."
Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president, confirmed by the Senate, and serve for life.
The court's popularity is near historic lows, with a recent Gallup poll finding that only 41 percent of Americans approve of the job it is doing.
cl/sst
Recent Stories
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb
'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives
DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates
More Stories From World
-
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date7 minutes ago
-
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away7 minutes ago
-
'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives7 minutes ago
-
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fines6 minutes ago
-
Slovakia plunged into uncertainty after PM shooting6 minutes ago
-
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace40 minutes ago
-
Wounded Slovakia PM Fico undergoes new surgery29 minutes ago
-
Sweden boosts security after gunfire near Israeli embassy29 minutes ago
-
South Africa ends deadly building collapse rescue29 minutes ago
-
China ready to work with Arab states to carry forward friendship: Xi Jinping29 minutes ago
-
Russia presses offensive into Ukraine2 hours ago
-
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine2 hours ago