Mainly Hot And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
Very hot/windstorm-dust raising winds are likely in central and southern parts.
However, partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, North Central Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.
Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Islamabad during the period.
According to the synoptic situation,
westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist during next 30 to 36 hours.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.
However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan.
The rainfall recorded in Nokkundi 02mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo-daro, Dadu, Jacobabad 48C, DG Khan, Khairpur, Khanpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Sukkur and Larkana 47C.
Recent Stories
UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..
Govt. committed stability and economic growth
Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan
4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government
Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets
KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary budget
US military says first aid delivered to Gaza via temporary pier
Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme
'Progressive realism': UK Labour lays out foreign policy pitch
Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU
More Stories From Weather
-
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places2 days ago
-
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days2 days ago
-
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today2 days ago
-
City experiences scorching heat3 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh4 days ago
-
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot4 days ago
-
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country7 days ago
-
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave7 days ago
-
City observes hot weather9 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Kashmir9 days ago
-
NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast10 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh13 days ago