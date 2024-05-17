Govt. Committed Stability And Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday that government was up to stability, infrastructure development and economic growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday that government was up to stability, infrastructure development and economic growth.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government's strategy of diversification and inviting private sector participation, both domestically and internationally.
"We invite the private sectors of foreign countries to participate in building critical infrastructure to unlock Pakistan's assets and wealth potential," he stated.
He particularly stressed the importance of private sector engagement in the food and agriculture sectors.
Investments in downstream activities such as food processing and value-added industries, including fruit, juice, cheese, and meat production for international markets were our focus, he added.
The minister also reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring sustainable energy solutions and addressing the challenges faced by the impoverished segments of society.
Malik called for political unity, urging all political parties to engage in dialogue to address the nation's issues and move forward from past conflicts.
"It is crucial for political parties to come together and work towards the common goal of national progress," he added.
Recent Stories
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country
UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..
Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan
4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government
Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets
KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary budget
US military says first aid delivered to Gaza via temporary pier
Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme
'Progressive realism': UK Labour lays out foreign policy pitch
Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC directs to ensure supply of drinking water to Suhbatpur4 minutes ago
-
Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province18 minutes ago
-
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets21 minutes ago
-
KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary budget20 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme20 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU20 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation work in 2005 earthquak ..56 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif56 minutes ago
-
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC1 hour ago
-
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department56 minutes ago
-
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb56 minutes ago