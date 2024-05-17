Open Menu

Govt. Committed Stability And Economic Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Govt. committed stability and economic growth

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday that government was up to stability, infrastructure development and economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday that government was up to stability, infrastructure development and economic growth.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government's strategy of diversification and inviting private sector participation, both domestically and internationally.

"We invite the private sectors of foreign countries to participate in building critical infrastructure to unlock Pakistan's assets and wealth potential," he stated.

He particularly stressed the importance of private sector engagement in the food and agriculture sectors.

Investments in downstream activities such as food processing and value-added industries, including fruit, juice, cheese, and meat production for international markets were our focus, he added.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring sustainable energy solutions and addressing the challenges faced by the impoverished segments of society.

Malik called for political unity, urging all political parties to engage in dialogue to address the nation's issues and move forward from past conflicts.

"It is crucial for political parties to come together and work towards the common goal of national progress," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Progress Market All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

4 minutes ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & ord ..

Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province

18 minutes ago
 Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

18 minutes ago
 4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan s ..

4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government

21 minutes ago
 Military spending pushes Russian economic growth u ..

Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

21 minutes ago
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming ..

Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets

21 minutes ago
 KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary bud ..

KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary budget

20 minutes ago
 US military says first aid delivered to Gaza via t ..

US military says first aid delivered to Gaza via temporary pier

20 minutes ago
 Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, ..

Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme

20 minutes ago
 'Progressive realism': UK Labour lays out foreign ..

'Progressive realism': UK Labour lays out foreign policy pitch

20 minutes ago
 Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established ..

Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan