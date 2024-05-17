King Charles III To Attend D-Day Anniversary In France: Palace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:41 PM
King Charles III is to make his first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer, at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Buckingham Palace said on Friday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) King Charles III is to make his first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer, at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The 75-year-old British head of state, who only recently resumed public engagements, will be at a commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in northern France on June 6, a statement read.
The memorial, at Ver-sur-Mer, is near Gold Beach, the codename for one of five separate beachheads in northern France where Allied troops came ashore on June 6, 1944.
Charles will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, and elder son Prince William, 41, who will join Canadian veterans at the Juno Beach Centre at Courseulles-sur-Mer, along the Channel coast.
William will then join more than 25 heads of state, representing his father at the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, where US troops landed.
Charles and Camilla will head to France, where they made a three-day state visit last year, after attending the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5.
Senior royals will be out in force in both the UK and France for the anniversary, which is likely to be among the last to feature veterans who served in World War II.
As head of state, Charles is commander-in-chief of the British armed forces but also served in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. His heir William was an RAF search and rescue pilot before becoming a full-time royal.
One notable absentee from the commemorations will be William's wife Catherine, 42, who is receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer, and was last seen at a public engagement in December last year.
Charles announced his diagnosis in February but last month royal officials said doctors were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment, allowing him to resume his official duties.
This week he has attended a Buckingham Palace garden party and a commemoration service at St Paul's Cathedral, as well as unveiling a new official portrait of himself.
phz/har/imm/
Recent Stories
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases
TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled yout ..
DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad
Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival
Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan
Govt sets up Climate Change Authority
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support
People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking pl ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia presses offensive into Ukraine2 hours ago
-
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine2 hours ago
-
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan2 hours ago
-
BRI, CPEC to play significant role for Pakistan's economic growth: Chinese analysts2 hours ago
-
Putin in trade push on final day of China trip2 hours ago
-
Russian northeast offensive pushes on as Putin blames Kyiv3 hours ago
-
Slovak PM has new surgery, condition 'still very serious'4 hours ago
-
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier4 hours ago
-
Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media4 hours ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill Hezbollah fighter, two children: group, official media4 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia5 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia5 hours ago