Bolton Says Trump Looking Forward to Meeting With Putin at G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit.

"President Trump looks forward to meeting with President Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in the next few days," Bolton said ahead of his trilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.