Borrell Says EU Supports Calls For Immediate Global Ceasefire Over COVID-19 Pandemic

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Brussels supports calls for global ceasefire in the light of COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Brussels supports calls for global ceasefire in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus on combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In some countries ...

like in Syria, Libya and Yemen, the devastating effects of the coronavirus can be multiplied ... that is why we fully support the United Nations secretary-general's efforts to coordinate a worldwide response to the pandemic. And we also support his appeal for an immediate global ceasefire," Borrell said in Brussels.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 55,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

