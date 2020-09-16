UrduPoint.com
Brazil Finalizing Domestic Cruise Missile With Up To 186-Mile Range - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

Brazil is at the final stage of the development of a cruise missile with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) and an accuracy of up to 30 meters, AV-TM 300, Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Brazil is at the final stage of the development of a cruise missile with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) and an accuracy of up to 30 meters, AV-TM 300, Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva said.

"There is very little left for [the AV-TM 300 missile] to be added to the rocket artillery of the Brazilian armed forces," the minister told reporters at an event held in the city of Manaus on Tuesday, as quoted by El Periodico newspaper, adding that the new weapon will give the Brazilian army a "very great deterrent power."

The minister added that the first deliveries were expected between 2021 and 2022.

The AV-TM 300 tactical cruise missile is being developed by Avibras as part of the Astros 2020 project, which was launched in 2011 during Dilma Rousseff's presidency and cost some 45 million reais ($8.5 million).

