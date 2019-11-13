UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Sends Diplomat To Venezuela's Embassy To Settle Dispute - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

Brazil Sends Diplomat to Venezuela's Embassy to Settle Dispute - Source

A Brazilian diplomat is currently inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela's diplomats and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A Brazilian diplomat is currently inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela's diplomats and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta said earlier in the day that a group of people had tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela. According to the lawmaker, there has been "a pretty violent dispute" between the attackers who support Guaido and the embassy's stuff, although no serious wounds have been reported.

The important thing for us in this affair in the Venezuelan embassy is integrity. That the people inside the embassy are safe. That's the priority. Second priority is a solution to this situation. We are there, we have a Brazilian diplomat there inside with the support of the security forces in charge of protecting the embassies here in Brasilia trying to understand what happened there," the source said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Related Topics

Brasilia Venezuela Opposition

Recent Stories

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

17 minutes ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

28 minutes ago

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

1 hour ago

Double Shah case; cheques of Rs 193.5 mln given to ..

4 minutes ago

Niaz given look after charge of Section Officer L& ..

4 minutes ago

ANF seizes 4kg hashish from car

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.