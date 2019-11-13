A Brazilian diplomat is currently inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela's diplomats and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A Brazilian diplomat is currently inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela 's diplomats and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta said earlier in the day that a group of people had tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela. According to the lawmaker, there has been "a pretty violent dispute" between the attackers who support Guaido and the embassy's stuff, although no serious wounds have been reported.

The important thing for us in this affair in the Venezuelan embassy is integrity. That the people inside the embassy are safe. That's the priority. Second priority is a solution to this situation. We are there, we have a Brazilian diplomat there inside with the support of the security forces in charge of protecting the embassies here in Brasilia trying to understand what happened there," the source said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.