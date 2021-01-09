Brazilian President Asks Modi to Help Accelerate Delivery of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to help the nation to accelerate the shipment of 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced in India, media reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to help the nation to accelerate the shipment of 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced in India, media reported.

"To ensure the immediate implementation of our national immunization program, I would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to count on Your Excellency's good offices in accelerating the delivery of 2 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil, with possible urgency and without prejudice to the Indian vaccination campaign," the letter, published by the G1 news outlet on Friday, read.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, the country expects the arrival of 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is manufactured in India by the Serum Institute and known there as Covishield, in January.