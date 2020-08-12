UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 52,000 In Past Day To Top 3,100,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally rose by 52,160 to 3,109,630, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 1,274 - up from 703 the day before - to 103,026.

