BRICS Leaders Express Commitment To Sovereignty, Mutual Respect, Equality - Declaration

Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

BRICS Leaders Express Commitment to Sovereignty, Mutual Respect, Equality - Declaration

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) BRICS reaffirms its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect and equality, according to a joint declaration of the leaders at BRICS summit in Brazil.

"As leaders of vibrant nations, we reaffirm our fundamental commitment to the principle of sovereignty, mutual respect and equality and to the shared goal of building a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. These concepts, values and objectives provide a solid foundation and clear guidance for our mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation," the declaration says.

The BRICS leaders also reaffirm their commitment to the "principles of good-faith, sovereign equality of States, non-intervention in matters within the domestic jurisdiction of any State, and the duty to cooperate, consistently with the Charter of the UN."

According to the declaration, the implementation of these principles "excludes imposition of coercive measures not based on international law."

Your Thoughts and Comments

