Briefing On The Implementation Of The Preparedness And Response Plan Of Turkmenistan For Acute Infectious Disease

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020) A briefing was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the implementation of the Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan for Acute Infectious Disease, which was prepared at the national level in cooperation with international organizations.

The briefing was attended by heads and representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and the Medical Industry, as well as relevant departments of Turkmenistan, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, ambassadors and consuls of Turkmenistan working abroad, journalists from local and foreign media. In addition to journalists accredited in the country, the event was attended by representatives of foreign media online.

Thanking all participants for their active participation in this, as well as in a series of previous briefings, reflecting the activities of Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare, the Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov acquainted the participants with the ongoing work in the country on the implementation of the Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan for acute infectious diseases.

Once again emphasizing that the Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan for Acute Infectious Disease was developed in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Minister noted the special importance of international cooperation in jointly combating the new type of coronavirus pandemic. He also drew attention to regular consultations on monitoring the implementation of the goals and activities set forth in this document, their organizational and logistical support.

Speaking about multilateral activities to consolidate the efforts of the international community in counteracting the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection and overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic, the Minister focused on the creation of the Technology Access Platform against COVID-19, announced by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Gebreyesus on May 29 of this year.

Having officially announced the accession of Turkmenistan to this Platform, the Minister added that these aspirations are harmoniously linked with the proposals made by the President of Turkmenistan to promote scientific diplomacy tools, including the creation of an international Council of Medical Scientists.

Speakers at the briefing: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Turkmenistan Sun Weidong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan Kasumata Takahiko, Director of the Representative Office of the Asian Development Bank in Turkmenistan Chang Ching Yua, Director of the Representative Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Turkmenistan Fatih Turkmenoglu, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia N.Gherman, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan E. Panova, as well as the Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashkhabad N.Drozd highly appraised the ongoing activities in Turkmenistan aimed at prevention of the acute infectious diseases and underlined the commitment of the Turkmen side to implementation of the joint plans, programs and mechanisms promoted at multilateral platforms and aimed at strengthening the solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

Stressing that none a single case of coronavirus is registered and favorable epidemiological condition is upheld in the country, the speakers agreed on the aspect that the impact of the pandemic on socio-economic situation in the world is inevitable. Thus, the participants discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the framework of implementation of Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan for Acute Infectious Disease, including the search for joint solutions for mitigating the impact on the economies of the countries.

In the final part of the briefing, “a questions and answers” session was held, during which the participants exchanged views and asked questions of interest to them.