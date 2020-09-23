UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Expels Two Russian Diplomats For Spying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Bulgaria has expelled two Russian diplomats accused of spying on the military, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The pair were given 72 hours to leave the EU country, a former Russian ally during Soviet times, after the Bulgarian public prosecutor alleged they had been seeking out classified information on military modernisation plans since 2016.

More Stories From World

