Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats for spying

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Bulgaria has expelled two Russian diplomats accused of spying on the military, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The pair were given 72 hours to leave the EU country, a former Russian ally during Soviet times, after the Bulgarian public prosecutor alleged they had been seeking out classified information on military modernisation plans since 2016.