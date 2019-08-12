Bulgaria Pays US $1.2Bln for 8 F-16 Aircraft - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Bulgarian Defense Ministry has transferred $1.2 billion to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) under government procurement contracts to purchase eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft as well as related equipment, Bulgarian media reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The transfer was made on August 8, the Sofia Globe media outlet reported.

"With this step, the Bulgarian side has fulfilled its commitment under the contracts concluded under the project for the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force," the ministry was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The Bulgarian National Assembly, the unicameral parliament, ratified four Bulgarian-US contracts on the acquisition of the F-16 planes in late July.