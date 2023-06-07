(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Bulgarian new Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced his intention to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Bulgarian parliament approved the new government led by physicist and chemist Nikolai Denkov. The post of the defense minister was taken by military expert Tagarev, who had led the Defense MInistry in March-May 2013.

In a speech following the parliamentary vote, Tagarev said his ministry intends to continue efforts to strengthen the country's defense capability.

"The second point is the contribution of our army to Black Sea security. We cannot talk about security while such a powerful country as Russia is near our borders.

.. We must help Ukraine continue its counteroffensive," the 24 hours newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Tagarev said the assistance should not harm the defense capability of Bulgaria.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.