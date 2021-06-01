UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Politicians Join Call For Action After Mass Grave Found At Residential School Site

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Canada Politicians Join Call for Action After Mass Grave Found at Residential School Site

Canadian politicians have joined the calls of indigenous leaders for a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous school site in the province of British Columbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Canadian politicians have joined the calls of indigenous leaders for a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous school site in the province of British Columbia.

On Monday, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde urged the authorities to launch a probe into all former residential school sites, noting that indigenous survivors have long been trying to draw attention to the issue but nobody believed them.

"It was genocide and it is ongoing For the 215children we lost, survivors of residential schools and the future of Indigenous children PM Trudeau must go beyond words He must immediately end all legal actions against Indigenous children and survivors fighting for their rights," leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

During his address on Monday to the members of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc community, where the school was located, Singh called on the government to step up efforts and investigate the case thoroughly, noting that if this had happened elsewhere in the world, Canada would demand an international investigation, the CNN broadcaster reported.

British Columbia's head, John Horgan, has also called for actions, as symbolic gestures are no longer enough.

"When we think about our children, being torn from us, by the state, sent to who knows where, to be told to be 'good, White, people,' it's unimaginable to us today," Horgan said in an address to the legislature on Monday, as cited by the CNN.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced last week that a deep scan of the Kamloops Indian Residential School site with ground-penetrating radar confirmed the discovery of the remains. According to the community, some of the deceased were as young as three years old.

The school was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late XIX century to the late 1970s as part of the residential school system, which placed indigenous children in state-sanctioned boarding schools, where they were to be culturally assimilated.

According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, released in 2015, roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998, in a process equated to "cultural genocide."

The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had a high number of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.

Related Topics

Assembly India Century World Canada Died Young Kamloops Columbia SITE Justin Trudeau 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

Tajikistan President paying two-day visit to Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

UAE among top 20 countries in 5 indices related to ..

12 minutes ago

Health expert terms unlock in IIOJK premature, wro ..

3 minutes ago

WTI Oil Price Surges Above $68 per Barrel for Firs ..

3 minutes ago

40 deaths, 424 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

3 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attacks on FC tro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.