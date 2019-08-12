Canada Thanks Lebanon for Helping Free Tourist From Syrian Captivity

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Canadian foreign minister called her Lebanese counterpart on Monday to thank him for his country's help in freeing a Canadian tourist from Syrian detention, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

"She [Chrystia Freeland] thanked [Gebran Bassil] for the efforts to free Canadian national Kristian Lee Baxter, who was arrested in Syria last year," the statement read.

Baxter went to Syria in November last year and vanished soon after arriving in the country. He reappeared at a news conference in Beirut last Friday, standing side by side with Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Both ministers praised Gen. Ibrahim for his role in freeing the Canadian man, although it was not explained. He told reporters that Baxter was detained for breaking a Syrian law. He did not give any details.