Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Canada will send four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks and train Ukrainian troops on how to use the new armored capability, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing that Canada will supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 main battle tanks in the coming weeks. This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine as they fight heroically to defend their nation's freedom and sovereignty," Anand said during a press conference.

The defense minister said the German-made tanks are battle-ready and will be deployed in the coming weeks, unlike the M1 Abrams main battle tanks pledged by the United States, which are expected to take months to reach the battlefield.

Anand said the heavily armored, highly protected tanks will give Ukraine the mobility and firepower to capture territory under Russian control and defend existing land.

Canada will also deploy an undisclosed number of its own troops to train Ukrainian soldiers on use of the Leopard 2 system, Anand said. Canada could also send more tanks in the future based on consultations with allies, Anand added.

Canada may use C-17 military transport aircraft to deliver tanks across the Atlantic Ocean to Ukraine, Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Wayne Eyre said during the press conference.

Anand said that following the press conference, she planned on speaking with a number of European partners to discuss coordination on the tank donations and support for Ukraine.