UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canberra Expresses Disappointment Over China's Transfer Of Australian Scholar To Detention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:58 PM

Canberra Expresses Disappointment Over China's Transfer of Australian Scholar to Detention

Australia is "deeply disappointed" that China has transferred Australian-Chinese writer and academic Yang Jun, who was formerly held under so-called residential surveillance, to criminal detention, the Australian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Australia is "deeply disappointed" that China has transferred Australian-Chinese writer and academic Yang Jun, who was formerly held under so-called residential surveillance, to criminal detention, the Australian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Yang had been held by Chinese authorities since January, when he was detained at China's Guangzhou airport after entering the country from his current residence of the United States. He has been held in a secret location, with the Beijing claiming that the writer is suspected of posing a threat to the country's security.

"The Australian Government is deeply disappointed that Australian citizen and academic Dr Yang Hengjun (Dr Yang Jun) has been transferred to criminal detention in China," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

Payne added that the Australian government had expressed its concerns in relation to Yang on multiple occasions and that it would continue to advocate for the writer's interests.

The minister added that if Yang was being held for his political views then he should be released.

Yang, a 53-year-old visiting scholar at New York's prestigious Columbia University, has not been formally charged by Chinese authorities. According to Yang's lawyer, Mo Shaoping, as cited by the Asahi news outlet, Yang is suspected of endangering Beijing's national security, a major crime in China, that includes 19 individual offenses such as spying.

Related Topics

Australia China Guangzhou Beijing Columbia New York United States January Criminals From Government Airport

Recent Stories

PITB-KPITB joins hand to Promote ICT enabled Servi ..

6 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Asks Kiev Court for Release From Custody ..

2 minutes ago

US Plans to Send Additional Troops to Saudi Arabia ..

20 seconds ago

Gold price soars by Rs 700, traded at Rs 84,100 pe ..

2 minutes ago

22 nanbais arrested for selling under-weight roti

2 minutes ago

Four killed in protests in southern Ethiopian city ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.