Car Bomb Hits Afghan Intelligence Agency Office In Qalat-e Gilzay - Sputnik Correspondent
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 08:00 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) A car bomb explosion hit on Thursday the office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security intelligence agency in the southern city of Qalat-e Gilzay, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The blast also damaged the provincial hospital, the correspondent reported, citing local residents and officials.
The number of casualties remains unknown.