BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Protesters in Bangkok on Sunday took to the streets in their cars to protest the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to video footage by The Reporters online broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the government extended the lockdown in 13 provinces, including Bangkok, until August 16, and another another 16 provinces to the list of "dark-red zones."

The broadcaster set up a live feed at one of the capital's main roads, Vibhavadi Rangsit, which connects the city center with northern suburbs.

The footage shows thousands of cars driving at high speed and taking up all of the road's 12 lanes as protesters drive outside the city and then turn back. After finishing their drive, protesters move toward the nearby Din Daeng District, where the prime minister's personal residence is located.

The protest would look like ordinary traffic but for the citywide lockdown, which is currently in effect, as well as the never-ending sound of cars honking, which is all the more unusual since the Thai usually honk only as a last resort.

According to the broadcaster, the police's tactical unit, which guards the driveways to the premier's house, used tear gas grenades against protesters.

More and more protesters are gathering at the Din Daeng crossing, where the police set up a roadblock. Apart from cars, there are also many motorcycles and scooters.

Meanwhile, the city's taxi drivers are also protesting the lockdown and curfew that interfere with their work. Hundreds of taxis have been parked in two rows along the perimeter of the country's finance ministry, blocking half of the nearby driveway. There are, however, no drivers in sight, only pieces of paper and cardboard with slogans glued to the side windows.