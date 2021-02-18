UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cargo Crewman Rescued After 16 Hours In South Pacific

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:33 PM

Cargo crewman rescued after 16 hours in South Pacific

A 52-year-old crewman who fell off a cargo ship in the remote South Pacific has cheated death after being plucked from the water alive 16 hours later, rescue services in French Polynesia said on Wednesday

Papeete, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A 52-year-old crewman who fell off a cargo ship in the remote South Pacific has cheated death after being plucked from the water alive 16 hours later, rescue services in French Polynesia said on Wednesday.

The engineer from Lithuania was reported missing on Tuesday morning by colleagues on the Gibraltar-flagged Silver Supporter vessel who alerted the coastguard and turned the ship around to retrace their route.

The coastguard in Tahiti sent a reconnaissance aircraft to scour the area where they calculated the man might be located, having fallen in some time after filling in his ship logs at 2:00 am on Tuesday.

He was eventually spotted by crew on the Silver Supporter south of the Austral Islands in the late evening.

"He spent 16 hours in the water but his health is fine, except for some dehydration," said a statement from the coastguard in Papeete, the capital of Tahiti.

The reason the man fell overboard was not known, but the vessel has continued its journey from New Zealand to the far-flung Pitcairn Islands in the middle of the South Pacific.

Related Topics

Water Fine Papeete Man Lithuania Silver From New Zealand

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

6 minutes ago

Covid an excuse to strip tropical forests: indigen ..

2 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: Andersen Global

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe begins vaccine roll-out with Chinese jabs ..

2 minutes ago

Action to be intensified against illegal organ tra ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian Parliamentary Delegation to Arrive in G ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.