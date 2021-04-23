UrduPoint.com
CENTCOM Chief Says Found No Evidence Of 'Havana Syndrome' Attacks On US Military Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:40 AM

CENTCOM Chief Says Found No Evidence of 'Havana Syndrome' Attacks on US Military Personnel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told a Senate hearing that he found no evidence of directed energy or sonic attacks on US personnel referred to as the "Havana syndrome."

"I have found no evidence of those attacks in the US Central Command," McKenzie said on Thursday when asked about reports alleging attacks did occur.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that the Defense Department started an investigation into the intelligence reports that an unknown number of US troops developing flu-like symptoms in Syria last fall as a result of directed-energy attacks with Russia being the main suspect.

The magazine reported that the investigation is a part of a much broader probe in the "Havana syndrome" referring to a set of symptoms and health problems which nearly 50 US diplomats experienced during their service in Cuba since late 2016.

