WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Challenges posed by Russia will be very high on the Joe Biden administration's agenda, the US President-elect's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told a congressional panel on Tuesday.

"The challenge posed by Russia across a whole series of fronts is also one that is urgent... This is very high on the agenda for the incoming administration," Blinken said during his confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.