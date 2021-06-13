Changed Symptoms Registered After Infection COVID Strains - Russian Epidemiologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Some changes in the specter of main COVID-19 symptoms are registered due to the virus' mutations, Natalya Pschenichnaya, the Rospotrebnadzor Central Research Institute of Epidemiology deputy chief, told Sputnik.

"First of all, it is important to understand that all COVID-19 symptoms are not specific, including the loss of smell, which occurs in 70-80% of cases. Now there are some changes in the specter of dominating early clinical signs due to the emergence of new SARS-CoV2 strains," Pschenichnaya said.

According to her, in case of the infection with Indian COVID-19 strain people mostly suffer from problems with the digestive tract - stomachache, the loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, joint pain and hearing loss.