Children's Rights NGO Sounds Alarm Over Violence In Sudan's Darfur

Children's Rights NGO Sounds Alarm Over Violence in Sudan's Darfur

Save the Children expressed concerns on Wednesday about an increase in violence in the western Sudanese region of Darfur, where conflict killed nearly 50 and displaced 2,000 people over the weekend, calling on all parties involved to ensure the safety of children

"Save the Children is deeply concerned for the wellbeing of children in Sudan's Darfur region after nearly 50 people were killed and at least 2,000 children and adults displaced in violence over the past weekend. This incident is the latest in an outbreak of violence in the region which has killed about 100 people over the past three weeks," the NGO said.

Outbreaks of violence in Darfur killed 163, injured 217 and displaced 105,000 people, including 31,500 children, in the first six months of 2021, according to the statement.

From January to September, at least 430,000 Sudanese were displaced, compared to 100,000 in 2020.

The violence reached some already in displacement camps, forcing them to flee again, Save the Children Sudan Country Director Arshad Malik said. Violence and displacement exposes children to such risks as child labor, early marriages, and recruitment into militias, he said.

"Save the Children calls on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to prioritise the protection of vulnerable groups, such as women and children. The government of Sudan must ensure the protection of civilians at all times," the statement read.

The organization also called for early response by donors to avoid long-term displacement, lack of education, and exploitation of children.

