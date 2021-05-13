UrduPoint.com
China Creates New Administration For Disease Control - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) China on Thursday established a national administration for disease prevention and control, the state-run broadcaster CCTV reported.

Prior to that, the country's disease prevention and control functions were discharged by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The initiative means that the functions of disease prevention authorities are being expanded from solely taking disease prevention and control measures to overarching support and improvement of the country's health-care system.

The new administration will have a number of responsibilities, including development of disease prevention and control policies.

The administration will be located in Beijing's northwestern district of Haidian.

China was the country where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded and which bore the brunt on the disease in the first months before the infections spread across the globe to become the COVID-19 pandemic.

