China Focus: China Develops Robot For Cultural Relics Protection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China's strides in space technology are now enriching the preservation of cultural relics, as spacecraft engineers have repurposed a robot originally designed for orbital missions to protect tomb artifacts.
The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) recently announced the development of such a robot. Combined with electron beam irradiation technology, it can be used as an intelligent mobile system to eradicate bacteria that thrive on ancient murals in small tombs.
Equipped with a robotic arm mounted on a mobile wheeled chassis, this device can scan scenes of tomb walls and domes.
Similar to the radiation disinfection technology used in medical treatment, the electron beams can eliminate harmful bacteria that cause murals to fade or chip over time.
The project was initiated by the Dunhuang Academy, an institute for the protection and research of the World cultural heritage of Dunhuang Grottoes in China. It has accumulated rich experience in cave painting conservation over the past decades. From 2020 to 2022, the academy has taken the lead in on-site protection of national tomb murals.
Recent Stories
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
More Stories From World
-
1st LD: China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development7 seconds ago
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 202510 seconds ago
-
South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low19 seconds ago
-
New Zealand sees increase in toxic algae in waters this summer10 minutes ago
-
HKSAR gov't to issue 15.34 bln USD worth of bond10 minutes ago
-
268 telecom scam suspects handed over to China from Laos10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Mexico Open results10 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results20 minutes ago
-
Senior CPC official meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing20 minutes ago
-
Foreign correspondents visit Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing20 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals40 minutes ago