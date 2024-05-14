No Threat Of Ground Assault On Kharkiv, Ukraine Says
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Ukraine sees no risk of an imminent ground assault on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, despite Russia mounting tens of thousands of troops against the region in a surprise offensive last week, Ukraine's security council chief said on Monday.
Russian soldiers crossed the border into the Kharkiv region on Friday, making small advances and capturing several villages in areas it was pushed back from nearly two years ago.
"At the moment, Russian actions in the border area are ongoing," Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the recently appointed secretary of Ukraine's security council, told AFP in an interview in Kyiv.
"We can say that we don't see any threat of assault on the city of Kharkiv.
"But there are a lot of Russians, quite a lot. About 50,000 were on the border," he said, warning that "more than 30,000" were involved in the current attack.
Russian forces fought to capture Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, at the beginning of their invasion but were forced to pull back from the region in autumn 2022.
Any renewed Russian assault on the city would cause devastation, displace over a million people and inflict "enormous damage" to Ukraine's economy, Lytvynenko said.
He said Russia's current offensive was likely aimed at creating a "buffer zone" along the region's borders to limit Ukrainian attacks into Russia, which have intensified in recent months.
Lytvynenko acknowledged that Kyiv had been striking inside Russian territory, but insisted it was only against military targets, and oil and gas facilities used to fuel the invasion.
"About 15 percent of Russian oil refining capacity has been lost," he said.
"It is very important that Ukraine is hitting legitimate targets."
- 'Long' war ahead -
Moscow launched the Kharkiv region offensive at a time when Ukraine was outgunned, although it has started receiving aid from the United States, Lytvynenko said.
"They are taking advantage of their current advantages, advantages in reserves, advantages in weapons, and are trying to force our army to retreat," he said.
If the US aid had come earlier, "it would have been better. But the fact that it is already coming is a huge advantage," he added.
Moscow claims to have made small inroads, capturing several villages and moving towards the border town of Vovchansk, where Ukraine has reported heavy shelling.
Kyiv has in contrast struggled to hold off Russian advances across the frontline, in part because of a shortage of manpower and months of wrangling in Washington over the aid.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov on Monday said that more than 30 towns and villages "were struck by enemy artillery and mortar attacks", wounding at least nine people.
Just days into the new offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin sacked long-running defence minister Sergei Shoigu, replacing him with economist Andrei Belousov.
Commenting on the military shake-up, Lytvynenko -- who studied at a KGB school during the Soviet era -- said Belousov was an "experienced manager capable of ensuring a long-term war of attrition" and had "serious ties" with Russian intelligence.
"This suggests that Putin is planning a war for a long period of time ahead. And a war not only with Ukraine, but with the West as a whole. A war with NATO," Lytvynenko said.
But he cautioned Russia could not continue to wage the war at its current intensity indefinitely.
"Soviet stockpiles are huge, but they are also limited. If military operations continue at the same intensity as they are now, the Russians will have enough tanks and armoured vehicles for a year and a half," he said.
"Then they will start having problems," he added.
ant-cad/bc
Recent Stories
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
More Stories From World
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive2 minutes ago
-
Brazil's flooded south paralyzed as waters remain high3 minutes ago
-
Fierce fighting rocks Gaza after US warning of anarchy, insurgency3 minutes ago
-
UN nears landmark deal on combatting biopiracy33 minutes ago
-
US doesn't believe 'genocide' occurring in Gaza: White House33 minutes ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive1 hour ago
-
OpenAI releases faster model to power ChatGPT1 hour ago
-
Georgia PM says copycat Russian law to be passed amid protests1 hour ago
-
No threat of ground assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine says1 hour ago
-
Melinda Gates to leave Gates Foundation, getting $12.5 billion1 hour ago
-
Miner Anglo American's S.Africa roots could hinder takeover1 hour ago
-
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda2 hours ago