China Focus: Cluster Of Magnificent Buildings Over 2,500 Years Ago Found In Zhejiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) -- Chinese archaeologists have released details of a cluster of building ruins in east China's Zhejiang Province, believed to be related to the ancient capital of the Yue Kingdom, which preceded the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC).

The experts have been conducting excavations at 10 large-scale sites in Shaoxing City of Zhejiang since 2020, unearthing the remains of large buildings and various ancient artefacts of great significance for future research.

The cluster covers a total area of some 7 square kilometers, and includes the three main sites of Tingshan, Nanshan and Nanshantou.

They are located close to the royal mausoleum of the founder of Xia Dynasty (2070 BC-1600 BC).

Among the most significant finds was a 180-cm-thick layer of building remains located at the top of Tingshan Mountain, at the core of the cluster, according to Xu Xinmin, researcher from the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology, who is in charge of the overall excavation project.

Some quay ruins and pits for ritual ceremonies containing the remains of sacrificial offerings were also found at the Tingshan Site, said Xu.

