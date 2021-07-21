UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offensive Threat Growing Faster Than US Projected In 2018 - Air Force General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:40 PM

China Offensive Threat Growing Faster Than US Projected in 2018 - Air Force General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) China is building up its offensive air capabilities far faster than US military planners expected in their National Defense Strategy three years ago, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Programs Lt. Gen. David Nahom told Congress on Wednesday.

"The threat is accelerating much more than we thought back in 2018," Nahom told a US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Navy and Air Force weapons systems divestments.

China was pushing ahead as fast as it could to expand its military power including air combat capabilities, Nahom told the hearing.

"China's actions show a sense of urgency, a massive buildup of military power and a willingness to use that power," Nahom said.

The US Air Force has said it plans to divest more than 200 aircraft with its fiscal 2022 budget request. Air Force leaders have said they want to use the cuts to free up $1.3 billion to reinvest in their sixth-generation fighter, hypersonic weapons and other emerging technologies.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate China Budget David Congress 2018 National University Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

2 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

6 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

7 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.