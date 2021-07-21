China Offensive Threat Growing Faster Than US Projected in 2018 - Air Force General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) China is building up its offensive air capabilities far faster than US military planners expected in their National Defense Strategy three years ago, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Programs Lt. Gen. David Nahom told Congress on Wednesday.

"The threat is accelerating much more than we thought back in 2018," Nahom told a US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Navy and Air Force weapons systems divestments.

China was pushing ahead as fast as it could to expand its military power including air combat capabilities, Nahom told the hearing.

"China's actions show a sense of urgency, a massive buildup of military power and a willingness to use that power," Nahom said.

The US Air Force has said it plans to divest more than 200 aircraft with its fiscal 2022 budget request. Air Force leaders have said they want to use the cuts to free up $1.3 billion to reinvest in their sixth-generation fighter, hypersonic weapons and other emerging technologies.