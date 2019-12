China announced Friday a "phase one" trade deal with the United States that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs that have threatened to roil the global economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : China announced Friday a "phase one" trade deal with the United States that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs that have threatened to roil the global economy.

"The two countries have agreed on the text of a phase one trade and economic deal," vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference, adding that the two sides now have to sign the agreement.