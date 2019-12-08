UrduPoint.com
China-US Trade Drops By 15.2% To $494.5Bln In January-November - Chinese Customs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

China-US Trade Drops by 15.2% to $494.5Bln in January-November - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The China-US trade decreased by 15.2 percent in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous, totaling $494.5 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

From January-November, Chinese exports to the United States dropped by 12.5 percent to $383.5 billion, while imports from the United States to China saw a 23.3 percent decrease year-on-year, reaching $110.9 billion, the data showed.

China bought $10.9 billion worth of goods from the United States in November, while it exported $35.

5 billion worth of goods to the United States.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what US President Donald Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into a tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs on imported goods between the countries.

