China warns of 'no mercy' in corruption and monopoly crackdown

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :China has vowed to ramp up its regulatory crackdown and show "no mercy" against corruption as the ruling Communist Party gears up for a key meeting that could secure President Xi Jinping a third term.

The announcement suggests authorities have no plans to rein in investigations that engulfed China's tech industry last year or an ongoing hunt for corruption that has brought down high-flying politicians and influential tycoons.

The official Xinhua news agency carried a communique from the Communist Party's discipline watchdog late Thursday saying authorities will punish any corruption connected to "the disorderly expansion of capital" in various industries and "cut the link between power and capital".