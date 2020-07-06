Chinese Ambassador Slams UK Media for Misinterpretation of New Hong Kong Security Law

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom's media coverage of the new Hong Kong security law has contained misinterpretations, misunderstandings and even distortions, the Chinese ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming said at a press conference on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's media coverage of the new Hong Kong security law has contained misinterpretations, misunderstandings and even distortions, the Chinese ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming said at a press conference on Monday.

China's National People's Congress has approved a new security law in the Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region that would outlaw separatist, subversive, and terrorist activities. The proposals have been heavily criticized by both UK lawmakers and media outlets.

"After the law was adopted, British media carried massive reports and comments which, to be frank, are full of misinterpretation, misunderstanding and even distortion," Liu said.

The ambassador stated that there is a legal basis for the creation of new laws that would safeguard Hong Kong's national security, adding that no such legislation has been passed since the region was returned to China in 1997.

"Article 23 of the Basic Law authorizes Hong Kong SAR to enact laws on safeguarding national security. However, 23 years after Hong Kong's return, nothing has been done and there's no legal framework or enforcement mechanism in terms of national security in Hong Kong SAR. As a result, the city is left defenseless against the anti-China forces seeking chaos and disruption," Liu commented.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that London was ready to offer UK citizenship to all holders of British National Overseas passports in Hong Kong. The Chinese Embassy to the UK has said that Beijing reserves the right to enact appropriate measures in response.

Beijing has looked to establish new security laws in Hong Kong following a wave of public unrest that the Chinese government has blamed on foreign interference.