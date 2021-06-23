UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador To Russia Notes Strategic Level Of Bejing-Moscow Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:50 AM

KUBINKA (Moscow region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia and China support each other on key issues of the global agenda, fruitfully cooperate in international affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"China and Russia are great neighbors and reliable strategic partners. Our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level.

We support each other on key issues, together we fight the coronavirus and the political virus, and we fruitfully interact in international affairs," the ambassador said at the opening ceremony of the Alley of the Allies of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War.

"This year, we celebrate together the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Sino-Russian treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation. The Sino-Russian link has already become a reliable support for maintaining peace and stability in the world," Zhang said.

