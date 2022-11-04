Chinese Army Training to Counter Any Form of Separatist Activity in Taiwan - Ministry

The Chinese army continues to strengthen its combat readiness as Beijing strongly opposes any form of separatist activities in Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Chinese army continues to strengthen its combat readiness as Beijing strongly opposes any form of separatist activities in Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army continues to strengthen military training and combat readiness, and will take resolute counter measures against any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and external interference," Tan told a briefing.

The Taiwan issue is China's internal affair "that brooks no outside interference," Tan noted, adding that the United States is trying to use Taiwan to contain China.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including Germany, have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.