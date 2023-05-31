UrduPoint.com

Chinese Commerce Minister Discusses China-US Economic Cooperation With Elon Musk

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Wednesday discussed bilateral economic cooperation between China and the United States and the development of Tesla in local market with the company's CEO, Elon Musk, in Beijing, the commerce ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Wednesday discussed bilateral economic cooperation between China and the United States and the development of Tesla in local market with the company's CEO, Elon Musk, in Beijing, the commerce ministry said.

"The sides had a comprehensive and profound exchange of views on such issues as Chinese-US economic and trade cooperation and Tesla's development in China," the ministry stated.

Wang pointed out that the Chinese and US economies were deeply integrated, and both countries should strengthen economic and trade dialogue as well as pursue partnership based on principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. Quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wentao said the Earth is big enough to accommodate the development of both China and the US.

In response, Musk highly appreciated China's development potential and expressed readiness to deepen partnership with Beijing.

Earlier in the day, Musk met with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of vehicles on new energy sources and connected cars.

On Tuesday, Musk said that Tesla opposes the disruption of production and supply chains and is ready to continue expanding its business in China during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Musk's Tesla Motors has a factory in Shanghai, the Gigafactory Shanghai, which is the company's largest factory in terms of electric vehicle production. The Chinese market is the automaker's largest after the United States. In April, the company also said it would build a large battery factory, Megapack, with a declared production volume of 10,000 batteries per year in Shanghai.

