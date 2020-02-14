UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FM Expounds Key Agendas For China-EU Cooperation This Year

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Chinese FM expounds key agendas for China-EU cooperation this year

Faced with new chances in the development of bilateral ties, China and the European Union (EU) have agreed on an array of key agendas for this year, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Faced with new chances in the development of bilateral ties, China and the European Union (EU) have agreed on an array of key agendas for this year, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

The two sides have agreed to strive to finish the talks on a China-EU investment agreement and initiate feasibility study on a free trade deal as part of key agendas for this year, Wang said here at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The two sides will also work out a five-year plan for their cooperation and push for aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the EU's Eurasia connectivity strategy, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister said China and the EU will explore the establishment of a China-EU green partnership and carry out cooperation in the digital sector.

As two major forces in the world, China and the EU are ready to work together to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, fight against protectionism and unilateralism, rise to global challenges and improve global governance, so as to inject more positive energy into world peace and stability, he said.

Related Topics

World China German European Union Road Agreement

Recent Stories

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan woos Turkish investors a ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

41 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

3 minutes ago

Five new excise facilitation centers to start func ..

17 minutes ago

Police arrest murderers, drug dealer in Peshawar

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.