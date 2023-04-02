UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Japan Not To Support US On Semiconductor Export Bans

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged Japan to refrain from restrictive measures in relation to semiconductors manufacturing in China and not to support the US on this issue at the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government reportedly decided to limit exports of 23 products essential for the semiconductors manufacturing. Restrictions are introduced against all countries and regions, except 42 states and territories that have previously made a decision to limit semiconductors exports to China. In particular, these 42 countries include the United States, South Korea and Taiwan.

"The United States resorted to coercion methods to crack down hard on the Japanese semiconductor industry. Today, it is doing the same with China," Qin said, urging Japan "not to be an accomplice of villains," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat also noted that restrictions in the semiconductor industry would only push China more closely towards self-sufficiency.

The US has been advocating the introduction of export restrictions against China in Japan for a long time. Despite this pressure, imports of semiconductors from Japan to China have been growing due to an increased demand for smartphones and data centers.

Ten Japanese companies that manufacture goods necessary to produce semiconductors will be now given permissions to export them, except for military products, the NHK broadcaster reported. With this measure, Japan tried to meet US demands and minimize impact on its companies, which explains in part why China is not mentioned in the text of the initiative.

