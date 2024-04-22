Chinese Researchers Develop New Algorithm To Recognize Coronal Mass Ejections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Chinese researchers have developed a new algorithm to automatically derive kinematic parameters of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) based on machine learning, according to a recent research article published in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series, highlighting the great significance of this algorithm in predicting catastrophic space weather.
CMEs are large scale masses of plasma thrown from the sun into interplanetary space and are considered the largest form of energy release in the solar system. They constitute the major source of severe space weather events, with the potential to cause enormous damage to humans and spacecraft in space.
It is becoming increasingly important to detect and track CMEs, since there are now more space activities and facilities, the study noted.
The study of the revolution of CMEs in solar corona and interplanetary space is a major topic in the field of space weather, and so too the positional relations between CMEs and Earth's orbit, according to Shen Fang, a researcher with the National Space Science Center of the Chinese academy of Sciences.
Their method consisted of three steps -- recognition, tracking, and determination of parameters.
First, the researchers trained a neural network to judge whether there were CMEs observed in images. Next, they acquired binary-labeled CME regions. Finally, they tracked a CME's motion in time-series images and determined the CME's kinematic parameters such as velocity, angular width, and central position angle.
The algorithm can identify relatively weak CME signals and generate accurate morphology information concerning CMEs, said Shen. It is expected to assist with real-time CME warnings and predictions.
Recent Stories
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch9 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election19 minutes ago
-
The Ukrainian drones taking on Russia's Black Sea fleet29 minutes ago
-
Eleven missing during rainstorm in China39 minutes ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on talent work published39 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title39 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles48 minutes ago
-
China says to strengthen Maldives ties after election49 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State to visit China from April 2449 minutes ago
-
Turkish consumer confidence index up in April1 hour ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'1 hour ago
-
Three dead, tens of thousands evacuated as storms strike south China1 hour ago