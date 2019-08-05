UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Scientists Develop Devilish Shaped Soft Robot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:27 PM

Chinese scientists develop devilish shaped soft robot

Chinese researchers in Northwestern Polytechnical University have developed a biomimetic robot in the shape of a manta ray, or devilfish, that can flap its wings and slide underwater

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese researchers in Northwestern Polytechnical University have developed a biomimetic robot in the shape of a manta ray, or devilfish, that can flap its wings and slide underwater.

As one of the nature's most efficient swimmers, manta rays possess a unique propulsion mechanism with characteristics such as high propulsion efficiency, high mobility and stability, low noise and large load capacity.

The researchers created the bionic soft robot prototype modeled on the shape and motion of a manta ray. The prototype, with a wingspan of 80 cm, is powered by a lithium battery and can swim at a speed of up to 1.

85 km per hour.

"Our team is also developing prototypes that can dive up to 1,000 meters and work continuously for a month," said the project leader Pan Guang, also dean of the school of Marine Science and Technology of the university.

Once completed, the robot can be used for performing search operations, observing the ocean environment and conducting submarine scientific investigations, Pan said.

The team will test the robot in lake conditions soon and in the open ocean next year. They also plan to load more sensors for visual and sound detection on the robot for further research.

Related Topics

Technology China Robot Manta

Recent Stories

Abducted boy recovered after week in Faisalabad

15 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks sink 05 August 2019

19 seconds ago

Beijing sets up science awards for individuals

20 seconds ago

Uzbekistan attracts foreign investments, loans of ..

22 seconds ago

University of Karachi (KU) extends schedule for su ..

31 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.