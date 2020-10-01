UrduPoint.com
Chinese To Make 600 Mln Domestic Trips During 8-day Holiday: Report

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:55 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese tourists are expected to make 600 million domestic trips during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Oct. 1 to 8, said a report released by the country's major online travel agency Trip.com Group.

In the run-up to the holiday, over 1,500 tourist attractions have unveiled discounts or ticket-free policies, and authorities in more than 20 provincial-level regions have introduced coupons to further revive tourism, according to the report.

Data from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed a positive trend in the recovery and development of the country's tourism industry, with epidemic control measures in place.

In the third quarter, the number of tourists at the A-level tourist attractions nationwide reached about 70 percent of the same period last year, and the numbers at some local tourist sites were close to the same period as the previous year.

During the week-long National Day holiday in 2019, China saw a total of 782 million domestic tourist trips, up 7.81 percent year on year.

