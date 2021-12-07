ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.7 percent to open at 3,429.77 points Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.