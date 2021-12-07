UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:27 PM

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.7 percent to open at 3,429.77 points Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 )

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

