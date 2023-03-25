Clash in Aleppo Province Kills One Syrian Soldier, 9 Militants - Russian Military

The Syrian military has repelled a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, banned in Russia) attack in the Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The Syrian military has repelled a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, banned in Russia) attack in the Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"In the province of Aleppo, in the area of the settlement of Urum al-Sughra, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group attempted to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces. One Syrian soldier was killed and six wounded while repelling the militant attack. Government troops killed nine militants of the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Battalion of the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group," Gurinov said at a briefing.