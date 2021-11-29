Closing Internal EU Borders Over Omircon Coronavirus Variant Not Planned - Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Closing borders between the European Union member states over new Omircon coronavirus variant is not planned, French Secretary of State Clement Beaune said on Monday.

"We will wait to see how the situation will develop, but in Europe, we have never completely closed borders, because this is our space for life, not only for tourism, but also for work .

.. Therefore, we are not going to close European borders. Our response is a sanitary pass and accelerated vaccination, and unvaccinated people need a fresh PCR test to move around," Beaune told the France Inter radio station.