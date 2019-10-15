Collapsed Roof Kills 5 People In China - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:53 PM
Five people have died in a roof collapse in the Chinese province of Jilin, China's media reported on Tuesday
On Monday, a roof fell in a commercial bank in the city of Baicheng amid renovation works.
According to previous data the casualties included one dead and four injured.
China News Service reported that the number went up following the end of the rescue works and that the reasons behind the incident are being investigated.